Mary Knaff
Hudson, OH - Mary Jayne (Rogers) Knaff, born July 12, 1923, passed away peacefully in Hudson, Ohio on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Janet Knaff Mabrey, son in law Bernie Mabrey, and grandchildren Caitlin Rogers Mabrey and John (Jack) Rodman Mabrey as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Aloys Knaff, her father Vincent Rogers, her mother Sarah Rogers and all 6 of her siblings.
Mary Jayne was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Her favorite holiday was July fourth and she loved all things patriotic. She was known for entertaining and had friends in every generation all across the country.
She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and spent years giving her time and talents to her church and community. She loved gardening, genealogical research, snow skiing, boating, golfing, and traveling far and wide to visit friends and family. She was well loved and will be missed, but as she often referred to death, she's off to her "great reward".
The family will hold a memorial service on Friday, June 28th in Birmingham, Michigan at Saint James Episcopal Church, time of day to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Hudson Grande Senior Living facility in Hudson, Ohio and to Harbor Light Hospice for making these last several years and months a loving, caring atmosphere for Mary Jayne, her family, and friends. (REDMON FUNERAL HOME, STOW, OHIO, 330-688-6631)
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019