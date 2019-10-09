|
Mary Meakin
Livonia - Mary Meakin born April 30, 1941 passed away October 8, 2019. Loving sister of late Thomas Meakin, John R. (Mary Jo) Meakin and the late Margaret Meakin. Dear aunt of 6 nieces and nephews, great aunt of 11 and great-great aunt of 3. A memorial gathering will be held on Oct. 15, 2019 at 10am until time of service at 11am at St. Genevieve Parish. Memorial contributions can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019