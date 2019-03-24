|
Littleton, CO - Maureen McCoy Bateman died on February 28 in Littleton, CO, and is now in the arms of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Maureen was a long-time resident of Birmingham and Bloomfield Hills. She was born in 1936 in Rochester, PA to Clyde and Cleo McCoy. She went to nursing school at Philadelphia General Hospital and graduated as an RN in 1957. She married John Bateman on February 11, 1961. Maureen was a wonderful nurse who worked part-time for many years at a pediatric clinic and at an allergy clinic, both in Birmingham. Maureen loved music and sang in many chorale groups. Maureen was also an accomplished artist. Maureen is survived by her husband John, her sister Kathy (McMahon), her son Johnny Bateman (Nancy Goetsch), her daughter Nancy (Gary Voorhees), her daughter Betsy (Paul Rothley), and four grandchildren, including Scott Nicholas, Heather Lynn, Riley River, and Reagan Rainey. Donations in her memory may be made to Cottey College, a fully accredited, independent, liberal arts/sciences college for women which she supported through her P.E.O. sisterhood. Cottey College Office of Institutional Advancement 1000 W. Austin Nevada, Missouri 64772.
