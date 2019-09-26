Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Fenton - Merino S. Bernardi died in his Fenton home surrounded by his family on September 15, 2019 at age 87. Son of Vincenzo and Elisabetta Bernardi, born in Paganica, Italy. Born as a U.S. citizen he moved from Italy to the USA with his mother and brother to join his father and older brother in 1938. Survived by; his beautiful wife Diane, the love of his life for over 61 years, his children Kenneth, Cheryl Reardon (Ron Reardon) and Jill (Monique Mathieson). Grandfather of Kristin Browning (Matt Browing) and Rachel Reardon (fiance Brian Henk) by whom he was affectionately known as "Horse", brother Fred and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother August. After graduating from Henry Ford Trade School in 1951 and joining Ford Motor Co., his career in mechanical engineering flourished until retirement. He and his family enjoyed boating and water sports along with winter sports at his vacation home on Blue Lake near Kalkaska. In later years they wintered at their second home in Naples. He and Diane enjoyed years of extensive travel throughout the US and abroad. An avid outdoorsman, he traveled the globe hunting and fishing. Per his request there will be no formal service. A small memorial will be held in his honor at a later date. THANKS FOR ALL THE FUN DAD! Ciao.

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
