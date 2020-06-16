Michael Eric Laho



West Palm Beach, FL - Michael Eric Laho was born May 21, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away June 2, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by his wife and four of his daughters. He lost his battle against pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed December 6, 2019.



Mike is survived by wife Janisse of 25 years, daughters Michelle (Dale) Ryynanen, Andrea (Rand) Peterson, Elizabeth (Larry) Niemela, Heather (Wil) Stone, Vicki (Matt) Diemert and daughter-in-law Angie Laho, stepsons Joseph (Shayna) Spagnuolo, Tony (Vanessa) Spagnuolo, brothers, James (Noreen) Laho and Daniel (Valerie) Laho, sisters Margaret (Melvin) Turovaara and Marie Hietala. He is also survived by 31 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Bernice (Koski) Laho, sister Marie Hermanson, and son, Michael P. Laho.



He was raised in Michigan. He resided in Brighton, MI and, after he retired, wintered in Florida.



He had a variety of jobs. He worked for the water department, police department, car sales, Detroit News, and the United States Postal Service where he had a rural route for about 15 years.



A celebration of life will be held on July 4th at 10:00 am at Manly Bennett Park (East Concession Area) at the Hamburg Township Offices. 10405 Merrill Rd., Whitmore Lake, MI 48189.









