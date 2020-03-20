Services
Michael "Mickey" G. Edgar

South Lyon - Michael (Mickey) G. Edgar, passed away March 18, 2020. Born October 15, 1946 in Pontiac Michigan, he was the son of Inez (Burk) Edgar and Gar (Ruby) Edgar. He is survived by nieces Candace (Brad) Koester and Jennifer (Sam) Runkle, 7 great-nephews and a great-niece. Mickey grew up in Alma and graduated from Alma High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard where he was stationed in Jacksonville, FL and in Alaska. Mickey loved riding his bike all over the suburbs of Detroit. He enjoyed reading, sewing, and wood crafts. His favorite TV show was Jeopardy, hardly ever missing a night. He also enjoyed time with his nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, Lawrence R. Edgar, and nieces Samantha and Heather Edgar. Burial has taken place at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. There will be a celebration of "Mickey's life held at a later date. Please sign the family's online guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

