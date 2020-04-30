|
|
Michael L. Soden
Milford - Soden, Michael L., age 75, of Milford, died on April 17, 2020, from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of 53 years of Cheryl (Borchardt) Soden, dearest father of James (Shannon) Soden, adored grandfather of Michael, Christie, and Faith Soden. Dear brother of Grant (Catherine) Cooper and Bonnie Cooper Simpkin. Favorite brother-in-law of Douglas Borchardt, Betty Gray (the late Gary), Joanie Houghtaling (the late Greg), James Borchardt (Connie), Julie Champine (Lou) and Wendy Staniszeski (Mark). Dear uncle of 26 nieces and nephews, great-uncle of 11 great nieces and great nephews. Also survived by cousins Sue Soden (the late James) Korfhagen and Pat Soden (Elwood) Schneider of Kentucky. Mike was predeceased by his beloved grandson Derek, his brother Marvin Cooper, his father Robert Soden, his mother Ruby Cooper, his father-in-law Gordon Borchardt and mother-in-law Joan Borchardt.
Mike was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1962. He joined the US Navy after graduation, and served aboard the destroyer USS Massey 1962-1966. Mike's last cruise took him around the world, departing Newport, Rhode Island, January 1966. His destroyer cruised off the coast of Vietnam for 3 months, providing gunfire support for ground forces and rescue service for carriers.
Mike joined the Detroit Police Dept in 1967 and served 1-1/2 years. He joined the Milford Police Department in 1968 and served as a police officer and police sergeant for 32 years until retirement in 2000 in the very town that he loved. He will be very much missed by his family and friends. A memorial will be held in his honor at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Sharing, P.O. Box 405, Highland, MI 48357.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020