Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
1955 East Commerce Street
Milford, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
1955 East Commerce Street
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Render
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Paul Render


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Paul Render Obituary
Michael Paul Render

Milford - Michael Paul Render, a life long resident of Milford, Michigan died on July 27, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Milford on July 26, 1938.

Michael is survived by his children, Sean Render, Monica Fritz, Stephen Render, Jeremy Render and Charles (Kelly) Johnson; grandchildren, Sarah (Antonio) Wiley, Ryan Fritz, Madison, Luke and Kolton Render and Mack and Ava Johnson; siblings, John A. Render, Bernard A. Render, Anthony V. Render, Cecelia R. (Render) Higgins, and Vincent P. Render, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Render in 1973 and his mother, Josephine G. (Huhn) Render in 1967; his brothers, William E. Render (d. 1980), Harold E. Render (d.1945), Thomas A. Render (d. 2003), Charles A. Render (d. 1980), James B. Render (d. 1971), Joseph A. Render (d. 1978) and his sisters, Josephine M. (Render) Burley, (d. 1985), Lillian A. (Render) Robichaud (d. 2012) and Mary C. Render (d. 2018).

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 East Commerce Street, Milford, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Burial at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi, Michigan.

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchFuneralDirectors.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now