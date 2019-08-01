|
Michael Paul Render
Milford - Michael Paul Render, a life long resident of Milford, Michigan died on July 27, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Milford on July 26, 1938.
Michael is survived by his children, Sean Render, Monica Fritz, Stephen Render, Jeremy Render and Charles (Kelly) Johnson; grandchildren, Sarah (Antonio) Wiley, Ryan Fritz, Madison, Luke and Kolton Render and Mack and Ava Johnson; siblings, John A. Render, Bernard A. Render, Anthony V. Render, Cecelia R. (Render) Higgins, and Vincent P. Render, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Render in 1973 and his mother, Josephine G. (Huhn) Render in 1967; his brothers, William E. Render (d. 1980), Harold E. Render (d.1945), Thomas A. Render (d. 2003), Charles A. Render (d. 1980), James B. Render (d. 1971), Joseph A. Render (d. 1978) and his sisters, Josephine M. (Render) Burley, (d. 1985), Lillian A. (Render) Robichaud (d. 2012) and Mary C. Render (d. 2018).
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 East Commerce Street, Milford, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Burial at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi, Michigan.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2019