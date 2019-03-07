|
|
Michael S. Himm
- - Michael S. Himm, age 65, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born December 7, 1953, the son of Mary (Peak) Himm and the late William Himm. Survived by his mother, son Mathew (Julie) Himm, grandchildren Troy, Alayna, and Ethan; siblings William (Carol) Himm, Linda (Dennis) Pesonen, Jeffrey (Beverly) Himm, Laura Himm, Lisa (Thomas) Kalesavich, Deanna (Robert) DuBois. Preceded in death by sister Maureen (Paul) Cartwright. Graduated from Stevenson High School where he was a member of the varsity hockey team. Graduated from MSU with a degree in Business. Mike lived in the Cincinnati, Ohio area for over 30 years and will be remembered by all his many friends and family for his good humor, big-heart, and unselfish character.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019