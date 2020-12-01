1/
Michael Thomas Bacon
Michael Thomas Bacon

Farmington - On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Michael Bacon, brother, uncle, dear friend passed away at the age of 74. Mike grew up in Farmington, Michigan and attended Eastern Michigan University. After college, he served in the Army where he was stationed in Vietnam and received a bronze star. He worked for and retired from the State of Michigan, Liquor Control Commission. He also attended Wayne State University where he received a Master's Degree in Library Science. He was a voracious reader, a skilled tennis player, bowler and golfer. In addition, he was an enthusiastic runner, jogger and walker. He enjoyed movies and had a particular fondness for Humphrey Bogart and Woody Allen movies.

Mike is survived by his brothers and sisters Rusty, Terry (Sandi), Trish (Mark) Baker and Maggie Bacon. Mike will also be forever remembered by his nephew and nieces and great nephews and a niece and his long-time friend, Barbara Chapman and her family.

The family is being served by Covell Funeral Home 232 E. State Street, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684. No service has been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave, S.E, Ada, Michigan 49301.




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
