|
|
Michael Thomas Etheridge
Milford - Michael Thomas Etheridge passed away peacefully at his home in Milford on Friday, March 13, at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1938, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and lived in Milford since 1994. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Torrance and Thomas Etheridge of Redford, MI. Michael's ashes will be placed in the Etheridge Family plot in the Belle Vernon Cemetery in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. The family wishes to express its sincere thanks for the love and kindness shown to Michael by his caregivers: Carrie Chambers, Karen Schang, and Karen Felix. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2020