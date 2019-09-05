|
|
Mike Collison
Milford - Mike Collison, a resident of Milford, died after a 19-month battle with pancreatic cancer on August 23, 2019 at the age of 47. He leaves his beloved wife, Tina; his dear children, Emma and Brady; his parents, Bob and Marsha Collison; his brother, Jim (Karrie) Collison; in-laws, Bill and Sue Schivley; brother-in-law, Steve (Natalie) Schivley; niece, Alexis Schivley; nephew, Mason Schivley; close Milford 'framily' members, extended family members, and many many friends. A Funeral Service was held at Oak Pointe Church, Milford on August 27, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to The Collison Family Support Fund, established in August 2019 and will support the family he left behind. Distributions will be made to support the kids' academic future. For further information, visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019