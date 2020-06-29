Murray M. South
Plymouth - June 27, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Karen Levandowski, Robert (Marlene) South and Thomas (Elaine) South. Proud grandfather of Dustin (Andrea), Timothy (Leah), Daryl (Katie), Brendan (Jessica), Stephen (Tina), and Kristin and great grandfather of Claire, and Oliver. The family will gather with friends Saturday, July 11th 3 PM until the Saturday 6 PM Memorial Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road W. (Between Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154-5010. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
