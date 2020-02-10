Resources
Plymouth - Myrna Elizabeth Hersh age 84 of Plymouth passed away February 6, 2020. Born to Ortt and Maude Sprague. Survived by her children Julie, Debbie, Ron and Dale (Jennie).

Grandchildren Mike (Katherine), and Tony (Ashley) Diana.

Proud Great Grandmother to Ryley and Kennedy. Brother Ed Sprague, sisters Anne Bingman and Sharon (David) Nowak. Many nieces and nephews. She was loved and thought of as a second mom to many.

Preceded in death by her husband Richard, son in law Mike Diana and Grandson Nick Diana. Memorial to follow at later date.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
