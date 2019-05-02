|
|
Nan W. Goshorn
Novi - Nan W. Goshorn, age 93, of Novi, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born March 6, 1926 in Avon Lake, Ohio; daughter of Burton and Irene (nee Wilson) Weidenkopf. Nan was a 1944 graduate of Avon Lake High School and a 1948 graduate of Indiana University. She was united in marriage to Robert A. Goshorn on September 19, 1948; devoted to each other for over 61 years until his death in 2009.
Nan lived in Farmington from 1958 until moving to Novi in 2004. For a brief 3 years she lived in Hong Kong with her husband but came back home to watch her grandchildren grow. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved her family deeply. Nan was active with the AAUW, the Farmington Genealogy Society, and the First United Methodist Church of Farmington. She enjoyed travelling and playing cards, especially bridge. Nan loved the outdoors and fishing. Her favorite fishing hole and vacation spot was at the Northernaire Lodge on Manitoulin Island in Ontario, Canada. Nan wrote two memoirs dedicated to her family and was thinking about writing a third. She was a loving and cherished mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Gregg (Bernadette) Goshorn, Kevin (the late Andrea) Goshorn, and Tedi (Robert) Lojewski; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter-in-law Andrea Goshorn, her brother Burt Weidenkopf, and her sister Janet Lipski.
A private service will be held. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Fox Run Scholarship Fund, attn: Maryann Mikkelsen, 41200 Fox Run Road, Novi, MI 48377.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 2 to May 5, 2019