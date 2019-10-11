|
|
Nancy Belle Krolik
Milford - Nancy Belle Krolik, a resident of Milford, passed away on October 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Greg) Holinski, Sharon (Joe Smith) Floreno, Cathy Krolik; grandchildren, Kristen and Matthew Holinski, Heather Bolin, Michele Floreno, Joe Smith, Jennifer (Ryan) Moore, and Holly Beard; great grandchildren, Ethan and Makayla Bolin, and Jason Floreno; also many extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bert Krolik.
Funeral Services were held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Milford. Burial took place at Oakland Hills Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude, MADD, ASPCA.
For further information phone 248.684.6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019