- - Nancy Cogo (Rucinski), passed away unexpectedly in her Long Beach, CA. home on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Nancy had an immense care for others. She was known to be a loving, fun and all around amazing woman. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost; she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel loved. She made friends everywhere she went.
She was born in Warren, MI then moved to South Lyon, MI where she raised her three incredible children. In the last few years, she has been with her love of the ocean, in Long Beach, CA.
Nancy will be missed by her loving children; Alisha Baalaer, Dominic Cogo (Kelly), and Silvano Cogo, four grandchildren, Preston, Peyton and Parker Baalaer (Alisha), and Morgan Cogo (Dominic). She will also be missed by her sister, Sally Savage, two brothers, Arthur Rucinski and Gary Rucinski, also by Aunt Shirley, her nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. She is now wrapping her arms around her parents Arthur and Irene Rucinski.
There will be a celebration of life in South Lyon MI at a later date.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019