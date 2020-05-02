Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 521-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Giannotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee (Broman) Giannotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee (Broman) Giannotta Obituary
Nancy Lee (Broman) Giannotta

November 3rd 1929 to April 26th 2020

Our family is mourning the loss of our best friend and sister, aunt and chosen mother. We are, Beverly Ann Johnston, Kristin and Robert Forester, Diane and Kurt Johnston, Megan and Les Pernia and Lisa Cook. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.

We are confident that the love of her life, her husband Frank, was impatiently waiting for her with dancing shoes in hand. Nancy spent her life giving to others however her special love was for animals.

If you would like, please donate to a worthy cause to help rescue, foster or adopt an animal.

A champagne celebration will be held in Nancy's honor at a later date.

"You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart" Winnie the Pooh.

Please share a memory of Nancy at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 2 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -