Nancy Lee (Broman) Giannotta
November 3rd 1929 to April 26th 2020
Our family is mourning the loss of our best friend and sister, aunt and chosen mother. We are, Beverly Ann Johnston, Kristin and Robert Forester, Diane and Kurt Johnston, Megan and Les Pernia and Lisa Cook. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.
We are confident that the love of her life, her husband Frank, was impatiently waiting for her with dancing shoes in hand. Nancy spent her life giving to others however her special love was for animals.
If you would like, please donate to a worthy cause to help rescue, foster or adopt an animal.
A champagne celebration will be held in Nancy's honor at a later date.
"You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart" Winnie the Pooh.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 2 to May 10, 2020