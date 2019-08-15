|
|
Nick and Ethel Uzelac
Bloomfield Hills - Couple, both over 100 years old, pass within 3 months of each other.
Ethel Elizabeth Stuart-Uzelac passed at Eden House in Troy on August 1st, just days before her 103rd birthday, joining her husband Nick, who passed away in May.
Ethel and Nick, survived by children Bob, Sharon and grandson Ben, enjoyed 78 years of marriage. The devout Christians were self-sufficient beyond the century mark.
Nick was well known in amateur golf circles dating back to the National Junior Championship which he captured as a teenager, and won numerous championships at his home course, Ochard Lake Country Club. Nick retired as Vice President of North American sales for Budd Automotive.
Ethel was known for her support of missionary and prayer groups, offering support to those suffering life setbacks.
Their son Bob said, "I was so fortunate to have two loving parents well into adulthood and it was a comfort to see how they cared for each other with an enduring love to the end."
Their daughter Sharon said, "I feel blessed for all the valuable life lessons my parents gave me. They both believed in the power of prayer and were kind-hearted, generous and loving."
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019