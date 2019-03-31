|
Norma Rachel Laine
Garden City - Norma Rachel Laine a longtime resident of Garden City, Michigan passed from this life on March 26, 2019 with family near her side. Norma was born on a farm in Bruce Crossing, Michigan on July 21, 1932 where she learned the importance and value of hard work and family during The Great Depression and World War II years.
She is survived by her son Dr. Edward Laine, granddaughters Reagan Victoria Laine and Sofia Kaisa Laine; and multiple nephews, great nephews, and great-great nephews; multiple nieces, great nieces and great-great nieces. Preceding her in death were her parents Frank and Aina (Uusitalo) Leppanen; siblings Doris Leppanen, Melvin Leppanen, Reino (Gloria) Leppanen, Toini (Arne) Lespi, Runo (Anne) Leppanen, and Melba (Ralph) Ketola, and her loving husband Armas A. Laine.
After graduating from Ewen High School in 1951, she moved to Detroit, Michigan where she worked at Dexter Dairy as a waitress and later as an executive secretary at the Excello Corporation. She married Armas on May 9, 1953, moved to Garden City in 1956, and became a full time homemaker in 1966.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, lawn and garden, bowling, and travel especially trips to visit family and friends in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. In later years, despite failing health, she visited many U.S. States including Alaska twice. She was also an avid Detroit Tiger fan attending many games at Tiger Stadium and later at Comerica Park. Above all she always put family first as devoted wife to Armas for 58 years, loving mother and supporter of son Edward's pursuit of education and career, and caregiver to her mother Aina in Aina's later years. At the end of her life she cherished the relationship with her youngest granddaughter Sofia the most.
Viewing and services will be at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home in Farmington, Michigan on Thursday, March 28, 2019, as follows:
Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Funeral Service Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm
Spring burial will occur in Hillside Cemetery in Bruce Crossing, Michigan.
In lieu of gifts or flowers one might consider donations to The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan in Norma's name.
Donations can be made by phone 313.982.6115 or at the following website: www.theinnovationproject.org
Thank you for keep the Laine family in your thoughts during this time.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019