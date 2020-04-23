|
Oren J. Hensley III (Jack), age 79, of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, TN passed away on April 15 from complications related to a stroke.
Jack was born outside Huntington, WV. The son of a Methodist preacher, Jack's family moved throughout West Virginia and Central Illinois as they served various congregations. Jack graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and went on to earn degrees from the University of Illinois and Central Michigan University.
He met Diane while working at Ford Motor Co. in Chicago, they married, and in 1976, Jack was transferred to Livonia, MI, where they raised their family, before retiring to Tellico Village in 2002.
Jack was a conversationalist and a collector who enjoyed golfing, country music, line dancing, boating, soccer, vodka martinis and watching all sports.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Diane, his parents Verna and Oren J. Hensley II, and his sister Darlene.
Jack leaves behind three children, Marci Hensley (Ryan) of Birmingham, MI, Karin Hensley (Jacob) of Brentwood, TN, and Bill Hensley (Kathleen) of Chicago, IL, and six grandchildren, Connor and Delaney; Reagan, Zach, and Emma; and Kameron; as well as brothers David (Janice), and Tim.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to . https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=6617786&fr_id=39300&pg=personal. A private family service was held on April 19 at the Tellico Community Church. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 23 to May 3, 2020