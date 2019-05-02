|
|
Patricia Ann Smith
Birmingham - Patricia Ann Shepherd Smith, age 95, of Birmingham, Michigan, died peacefully on February 24, 2019. She attended Eastern Michigan University and worked for years in the Birmingham Schools. She was very active in Questors, Garden Club and St. James Episcopal Church. She is survived by her loving children Patricia (David) Smith Bostwick, Dr. Richard (Rebecca) Smith II and Carolyn Smith Sandy; cherished grandchildren Anne (Carl) Bostwick Lally, Katherine (Todd) Bostwick Glass, Kelly Smith Lorenz, Richard (Leigh) Smith III, Kathleen Smith Simmons, Charlotte (Steven) Sandy Rowe, Paul (Lizelle) Sandy, Jacob Sandy, and 12 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 pm at St. James Episcopal Church, 355 W. Maple Road, Birmingham, MI 48009.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 2 to May 5, 2019