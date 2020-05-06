Services
Patricia Jane (Board) Abrahamian


1934 - 2020
Patricia Jane (Board) Abrahamian Obituary
Patricia Jane (nee Board) Abrahamian

Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020.

Born January 26, 1934 in Detroit to James and Rose Board. She graduated from Commerce High School in Detroit. She was a faithful Catholic and an avid reader.

Beloved wife of Rostom "Ronie" for 55 years.

Survived by her loving children Rostom "Ronie", Pamela (George), Elaine (Edward), John (Sandra) and Michael.

Proud grandmother of April, Paige, Olivia, Steven, David and Kelli. She was further blessed with a great grandson, Gus. Sister of Michael (Kim).

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, daughter in law Janet and brother James.

A memorial will be held at a later date. www.mannsfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 6 to May 14, 2020
