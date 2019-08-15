Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Plymouth First United Methodist Church
45201 North Territorial Road
Plymouth, MI
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Plymouth First United Methodist Church
45201 North Territorial Road
Plymouth, MI
Patricia Jean Carne Obituary
Patricia Jean Carne

Plymouth - Patricia Jean Carne age 90 of Plymouth, passed away August 10, 2019. Born in Highland Park, Michigan on May 29, 1929 to John and Dorothy Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Erick Carne for 23 years. Survived by her children, Nancy Cameron, Donna Tyrer, Cheryl (Don) Mandeville, Dave (Denise) Jones and Gary (Robin) Carne. Grandmother to Callie (Bill) Kane, Lindsey Jones, Tyler (Meela) Cameron, Chrissy (Matt) McCormick, Luke (Lacie) Tyrer, Ashley (Jake) LeCureaux, Paul Bobolts, Shane (Maria) Carne, Brett Bobolts, Joel Carne, Elyse (Grant) Glende and great-grandmother to 10. Patricia was preceded in death by her son Michael Carne, her sisters Ruth Laity, Eleanor Dowswell and Betty Reseigh, and son-in-law Butch Tyrer. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be on Thursday, August 15 from 10:30 AM - 12 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at the First United Methodist Church of Plymouth, 45201 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth, 48170. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence and view full obituary, please visit schrader-howell.com



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
