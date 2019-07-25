Services
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Chr
14175 Farmington Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
Patricia Sari Obituary
Livonia - A longtime resident of Livonia and former Livonia School board member, Patricia Sari, 75, passed on the morning of July 13, 2019, after a long illness.

She is survived by her children Kevin, his wife Melanie, William, his wife Kelly, Robin, and her husband Brent, and her grandchildren Robert, Ann-Louise, Noah, Reese, Brian & Isaiah.

She had lived a wonderful and happy life. She spent her time advocating for what she believed in, serving on numerous committees and boards that supported her community and will be missed by all.

Memorial Services at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, July 27 at 10:00 am.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from July 25 to July 28, 2019
