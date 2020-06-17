Patricia Stacey
Plymouth - June 16, 2020 age 91. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Clayton "Pete". Loving mother of Roger (Ellen), Patrick, Mary (Michael) Gladchun, Brian, Patricia "Jane" (John) Elliott, Kathleen (Bob Sneddon) Stacey and Peter (Jami). Proud grandmother of Adam, Andrew, Melissa, Meghan, Patricia, Tara, Valerie, Julia, Rose, Joseph, Travis, Lucas, Dylan, Mikki and Clayton. Great-grandmother of William, Owen, Audrey, Madalyn and Maya. In state Friday, June 19th 8:30 AM until the 9:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 N. Territorial Road, Plymouth. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church or Fr. Solanus Guild, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207-3485. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.