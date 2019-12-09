|
Paul E. Root
Paul E. Root, age 75. December 7, 2019.
Dear brother of John (Rebecca). Uncle of Laura (Neil) Moorman, Michael Root and David (Helena) Root. Great uncle of Jack, Noah, Ellen and Max. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Grace Root. Paul graduated from Mackenzie High School in his hometown of Detroit in 1962.
Paul served in the US Navy from 1965-1969. During his service he was awarded the Vietnam Service Accommodation as well as the Good Conduct Medal. In 2002 Paul was awarded a Certificate of Special Recognition from Congress for his service during the Vietnam War. Upon his return home from the Navy, Paul began his career at GM in an office capacity and retired in 2002 after 31 years.
Paul was active at the Novi United Methodist Church, Novi Rotary and the community of Novi and was a donor to many animal rescue causes.
The celebration of life for Paul will take place on December 18, 2019 at the Novi United Methodist Church 41671 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375.The family will receive friends from 9:30 until the service honoring Paul at 10:30am.
Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery Holly Michigan.
Donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Novi United Methodist Church.
On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneral home.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019