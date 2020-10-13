Ralph Cullen Hubbard, Jr.Hubbard, Ralph Cullen JR, age 101, of Grand Rapids, MI passed away at Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community on October 10, 2020. He was born January 1, 1919 in Kalamazoo, MI, the only child of Ralph Cullen and Hazel Olds Hubbard. Ralph was a graduate of Michigan State Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University). Following college graduation he became a Junior High Social Studies teacher in Allegan, MI. He met his wife Mary Belle Reed while living in Allegan, they were married in 1943. They raised their family of nine children in Dearborn, MI and later Northville, MI. Ralph served in the army during World War II as a Captain and Battery Commander. He was awarded a Purple Heart when the LST he was on was bombed during the southern invasion of France in August of 1944. Following the war, Ralph worked 38 years in Human Resources with various divisions of Ford Motor Company before retiring in 1984. Retirement years were spent between Venice, FL and Torch Lake in Rapid City, MI. The Torch Lake cottage has been a blessing and special place for over 45 years of family gatherings. Ralph was a big band and jazz music enthusiast, prolific reader, and lifelong fan of University of Michigan football and basketball for which he had season tickets and enjoyed going to games with his sons. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Mary of 69 years, his son, John Hubbard, and grandson, Jacob Hubbard. Surviving are his children, Pam (Tim) Minick of Ann Arbor, Cheryl (Larry) Grajewski of Ann Arbor, Marc (Deb) Hubbard of Granger, IN, Ron Hubbard of Holly, Mary Hubbard (Fred Jensen) of Grand Rapids, Maggie (Rick) Groggel of Kentwood, Julie Orsini of Novi, and Tim Hubbard of Comstock Park; grandchildren Chris, Stacey, Dan, Todd, Lindsay, Kylene, Stephen, Katie, Anna, Alicia, Megan, Peter, Andy, Leann, Tim and Jeremy; and great grandchildren Madeline, Lily, Carter, Zoey, Stella, Camden, Olivia, Leah, Cora, Luna, Jonas, Alexis and Natalie; sister-in-law Hilda Reed and five nephews. Ralph will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his family. The family is grateful for the love and care provided by Sentinel Pointe staff, Health Care Associates and Faith Hospice. Their warm tender care allowed Ralph to remain in his apartment at Sentinel Pointe which was his home for the past eight years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Faith Hospice in Grand Rapids, MI. A private graveside service will take place up north in Elk Rapids, MI.