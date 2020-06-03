Ralph Edward Smith
Ralph Edward Smith, formerly of Westland, MI, passed away May 18, 2020 in Tawas, MI. Ralph was born in Detroit, MI on September 28, 1940. Ralph is survived by his wife of 59 years RoseMarie Smith (Wade) of Oscoda, MI; his son Eric Smith and wife Laurie (Wong) of Gloucester MA; daughter Nicole King (Smith) and husband Steven W. King of Oscoda, MI; 3 grandchildren Alexander Smith and wife Brittney (Fracassa) of Seabrook, NH; Chelsea Hensley (Smith) and husband Justin of Fremont NH; and Matthew Smith of Gloucester MA; 1 great grandson Connor Smith of Seabrook NH. Ralph is also survived by his sister Beverly Beasley (Smith) and husband Norman Beasley. Ralph is also survived by many other family members that he loved dearly.
Ralph was a proud U.S.Army veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Division and served honorably for 26 years with the Westland Police Department before retiring in March of 1993. Ralph will be forever in our hearts and missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to Covid - 19 we are unable to hold a memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to Merriman Road Baptist Church, Garden City, Michigan; http://www.mrbc.us/. Ralph will be laid to rest in the Cadillac Memorial Gardens West Cemetery in Westland; https://www.cadillacmemorialgardenswest.com/. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support to Ralph's family at
www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.