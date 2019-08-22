|
Regina (Reggie) Marie Lubaczewski Hodson
- - Regina (Reggie) Marie Lubaczewski Hodson passed away on August 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Reggie was born on D-Day, December 7th, 1924 in Philadelphia.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert (Bob); parents Julia and Constantine Lubaczewski; brother Ted Lubaczewski; sister Mildred Przybyszewski; nephews Joe Przybyszewski and Tom Lubaczewski and son-in-law, Ken Bohn.
Reggie had the voice of an angel and sang in various choirs and clubs in high school and college; as an adult in community theatre, and church choirs; and even at 94, was asked to sing with the LampLighters Men's group when they came to sing at Brookdale, Brighton where she was staying.
Trained as a secretary, Reggie worked for Yale and Town in Chicago, where she met her future husband Bob on a lucky Friday the 13th. They were married in 1948 and had five daughters - Christine (Tom) MacNaughton, Barbara (Mark) Gow, Kathleen (Dan) McLean, Peggy (Ken d.2009) Bohn, and Tricia Dewar. Reggie was blessed with eight grandchildren - Justin & Lauren Gow, Erica & Kaitlyn McLean, Patricia (Kurtis) Carroll & Jennifer Bohn, Robby & Christopher Dewar; and three great grandchildren - Lily Gow and Leo & Thomas Carroll.
Reggie set up new homes numerous times as Bob's sales career took him to Binghamton, NY; Elmira, NY, Berkley Heights NJ, Chagrin Falls, OH and several homes in Michigan, finally settling in South Lyon.
Reggie unconditionally loved everyone, and everyone who met her loved her. She was always upbeat, smiling and laughing, and connected with neighbors wherever she lived.
Her family was the most important thing in her life, and if she could have, she would have had all of them living with her to be able to see them every day.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30AM. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:30AM until the start of service.
Memorial contributions are encouraged in her name to the .
For further information please phone Lynch & Sons at 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019