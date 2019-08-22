Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
1955 E. Commerce Rd
Milford, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows
1955 E. Commerce Rd
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Hodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Marie Lubaczewski (Reggie) Hodson


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Marie Lubaczewski (Reggie) Hodson Obituary
Regina (Reggie) Marie Lubaczewski Hodson

- - Regina (Reggie) Marie Lubaczewski Hodson passed away on August 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Reggie was born on D-Day, December 7th, 1924 in Philadelphia.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert (Bob); parents Julia and Constantine Lubaczewski; brother Ted Lubaczewski; sister Mildred Przybyszewski; nephews Joe Przybyszewski and Tom Lubaczewski and son-in-law, Ken Bohn.

Reggie had the voice of an angel and sang in various choirs and clubs in high school and college; as an adult in community theatre, and church choirs; and even at 94, was asked to sing with the LampLighters Men's group when they came to sing at Brookdale, Brighton where she was staying.

Trained as a secretary, Reggie worked for Yale and Town in Chicago, where she met her future husband Bob on a lucky Friday the 13th. They were married in 1948 and had five daughters - Christine (Tom) MacNaughton, Barbara (Mark) Gow, Kathleen (Dan) McLean, Peggy (Ken d.2009) Bohn, and Tricia Dewar. Reggie was blessed with eight grandchildren - Justin & Lauren Gow, Erica & Kaitlyn McLean, Patricia (Kurtis) Carroll & Jennifer Bohn, Robby & Christopher Dewar; and three great grandchildren - Lily Gow and Leo & Thomas Carroll.

Reggie set up new homes numerous times as Bob's sales career took him to Binghamton, NY; Elmira, NY, Berkley Heights NJ, Chagrin Falls, OH and several homes in Michigan, finally settling in South Lyon.

Reggie unconditionally loved everyone, and everyone who met her loved her. She was always upbeat, smiling and laughing, and connected with neighbors wherever she lived.

Her family was the most important thing in her life, and if she could have, she would have had all of them living with her to be able to see them every day.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30AM. The Rev. Msgr. John Budde to officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:30AM until the start of service.

Memorial contributions are encouraged in her name to the .

For further information please phone Lynch & Sons at 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now