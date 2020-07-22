Renee Bickes
Westland - Renee Bickes, 67, of Westland passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Born May 12, 1953, Renee was the second of seven children of the late Junian and Phyllis (VanCleve) Rize. Renee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph. Renee was a proud 1971 graduate of Wayne Memorial High School. She worked for many years as a receptionist at Annapolis Hospital. Renee's basement was filled with Christmas Around the World decorations which she sold for several years by hosting parties in her home. She won several sales awards and was able to travel around the globe. From her high school days to working at the hospital and all of the Christmas Around the World parties she hosted, there wasn't a place Renee could go where she didn't run into someone she knew.
Renee was known by her nieces and nephews for making the best birthday cakes in any shape, size, and flavor requested. No one will forget the time she dropped a cake while walking up the sidewalk - but the kids still ate it! Renee was very proud and humbled to be the godmother to Jasen, Nicholas, and Cierra.
Renee is survived by her sisters and brothers Jan (Royce) Ramsey, Ted (Patricia), Kevin (Sherry), Bruce (Cheryl) and Daryl (Kimberly) Rize, Deanne (Wayne) Everard; nieces and nephews Jasen and Maegan, Eric, Timothy and Cody, Amanda and Caitlyn, Branden, Travis, Cole and Cierra, Chelsea, Nicholas and Quinn, Paige and Kendall and grand nieces and nephews Jacob, Matthew, Samantha, Emilie, Ariana, Isabelle, Jay, Georgia, Hunter, Kaylie and Ryan.
Visitation at Uht Funeral Home on July 27, 2020. A family hour will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM. Friends and family to rotate through from 11:00- 1:00 PM.
A service will be held at 1:00 PM.
Internment will be a gathering of family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.