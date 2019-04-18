|
Reola Graham
- - Reola Graham, age 80, passed away April 7, 2019. She was born May 23, 1938 in Weirton, Virginia, daughter of the late Earl and Pauline Kennison. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Tuesday Club and Red Hat Society. Reola enjoyed bridge, loved traveling with her husband and she never turned down the chance for a round of golf. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Carol Graham and sons: Richard Graham and Robert Graham; her grandchildren: Nicholas, Samantha and Alex. Reola is also survived by her brother, Richard Kennison; her nephews, Mark Kennison and John Kennison and her niece, Beatrice Rehfus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2012. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00AM at Meadowbrook Congregational Church, 21355 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019