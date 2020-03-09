|
|
Richard D. Buck
Brighton - March 9, 2020, Age 89 .
Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Pamela (Daniel) Glynn, Debbie (Harold) Patterson, Jean (Anthony) Amador, Jo (Carrie) Buck and the late James Buck. Proud grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7. Preceded in death by brothers Robert, Leonard, Ernie and Earl.
Visitation Friday 10 a.m., The Naz-Brighton Nazarene Church, 7669 Brighton Rd. (W. of Grand River) until time of funeral service at 12 noon.
Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020