Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church,
330 East Liberty Street
South Lyon, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
Richard Ervin Utkan Obituary
Richard Ervin Utkan

Milford - Richard Ervin Utkan, age 72, of Milford, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Jean (Tollefson) Utkan, father of Dennis, Kristina, and Gail Utkan, siblings Warren and Janice Utkan, and grand-dog Baxter.

Richard was born April 11, 1947, in Highland Park, Michigan, the son of Mr. & Mrs. Ervin and Erna (Schulz) Utkan. He and Carol Tollefson were married on August 4, 1973, in Vassar, Michigan. From 1966-1970, Richard proudly served his country in the United States Airforce as a crew chief on the F-111. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he began his career as an assemblyman for Ford Motor Company. He worked at Ford for many years, until his retirement in 2007.

Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed camping, hiking, cooking, and being outdoors. Richard greatly enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, and was a member and vice president of the Electric Flyers Organization. He was also a devoted member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in South Lyon for many years.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 330 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, Michigan, 48178. Pastor Matthew Minzlaff will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake, Michigan, 48386. Those desiring may consider memorial contributions to a .

Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019
