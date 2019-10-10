Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Milford United Methodist Church
1200 Atlantic St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Skarritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard George Skarritt


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard George Skarritt Obituary
Richard George Skarritt

- - Richard George Skarritt was born to George and Pauline Skarritt in their home, in Commerce Village on December 31, 1929. He passed away at his daughter's home on October 6, 2019. Richard left employment at General Motors to serve his country in Germany during the Korean War. After two years in the Army he returned to marry C. Elaine Cavanaugh June 20, 1953. Their children Steven of Texas, Kimberly Skarritt of Rapid City, Michigan, and Kevin Skarritt (Francie Bachleda) of Grand Ledge Michigan blessed their marriage. Richard returned to General Motors after his military service to enjoy a successful career of 38 years with GM. Retirement did not slow Richard down as his dedication to community service continued with the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, Chairman of the Oakland County Road Commission and the Oakland County Parks Board. At 81 he retired again to direct his energy to his wife and family. An avid sportsman he loved to fish and hunt in northern Michigan where he spent time at family properties. Richard was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church and a Lifetime member of the Milford Masonic Lodge.

Richard is survived by his three children, grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Skarritt, Connor Nicholas Skarritt, and Cameron Lane Skarritt. Siblings also surviving are Joan Gofton, Donald Skarritt, Polly Keller, and Margaret Melville (Randy).

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 11AM at the Milford United Methodist Church, 1200 Atlantic St., Milford. Reverend Sherry Foster will officiate. Burial will follow in Milford Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit on Friday, October 11, from 2-8PM at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty, Milford.

Memorial contributions may be given to Silver Muzzle Cottage, (3785 Rice Road NW, Rapid City, MI 49676) or Hospice of Michigan.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now