Richard "Dick" William Watson
South Lyon - Richard "Dick" William Watson, a longtime resident of South Lyon, and native of Oak Park, a beloved and respected teacher and coach of Walled Lake Western died peacefully with his family by his side on April 29, 2019. He was 74 years old.
Dick was born on September 27, 1944 in Detroit to the parents of Wesley and Marie Watson. He was a graduate of Berkley High in 1962, received his Bachelors in Education from Central Michigan University in 1966 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He also received his Masters from Eastern Michigan University in 1974.
Coach Watson began teaching for Walled Lake Schools in 1966, before moving to Walled Lake Western in 1969. He was a long time teacher, administrator and coached wrestling, football and track and field. After retiring in 2009, he continued to coach at South Lyon and South Lyon East.
Dick is survived by his brother Wes (Donna), the mother of his children and caretaker Theresa, his three sons Michael (Lisa), Bryan (Jennifer) and Bobby (Marie), his four grandchildren Anabelle, Grace, Carter and Robert and many more nieces, nephews and longtime former student athletes that he always considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother (Bob).
Funeral Services will be held on May 10th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Lyon at 11:00 AM. There will be a celebration of life at his home at 58250 11 Mile Rd. in South Lyon starting at 2 PM. For further information, please phone (248) 444-7075. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the US Wrestling Foundation or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on May 5, 2019