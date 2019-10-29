|
|
Robert Allen Keith
Linden - KEITH, Robert Allen - age 69, of Linden (formerly of Canton), passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Robert (Bob) was born October 9, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Robert Raymond and Loretta Ruth (Becht) Keith. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Johnson Controls as an I.T. Manager for over 20 years. Bob loved cooking, golf, watching MSU sports, travelling, and most of all, his three grandchildren: Robby, Kayleigh, and Madelyn. He will be remembered most for his exhaustive stories, unparalleled trip planning, groan-worthy jokes, and his determination to spend as much time with his family as possible. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Cindy (Simashkevich) Keith of Linden; and three children: Lori (Justin) Bruner of Okemos, Robert Franklin (Lisa Kaput) Keith of Garden City, and Matthew (Amber) Keith of Westland. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ken Keith. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org). Tributes may be shared at
www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019