Robert "Bob" and V. Claudine "Deanie" McFarling
Farmington - Robert "Bob" McFarling passed away on March 10, 2020. V. Claudine "Deanie" "Mac" McFarling passed away on February 20, 2020. Bob was 97 years old, born in South Dakota to the late Cyrus Asa and Olive McFarling. Deanie was 96 years old, born in Kansas to the late William I. and Mildred. They spent over 75 years together in marriage. Bob was soft-spoken, kind, gentle, and had a heart of gold. Bob was a retired ordained minister, but Deanie was not the typical "preacher's wife." She was outspoken, brutally honest, quick-witted, friendly and charmingly sarcastic.
Raised on a farm in South Dakota, Bob earned a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Theology degrees from Anderson (College) University in Anderson, Indiana. Raised on a farm in Colorado, Deanie graduated from high school in Pueblo, Colorado. She attended Anderson (College) University in Anderson, Indiana.
Bob served as associate pastor at Park Place Church of God in Anderson, followed by service as pastor of the Church of God in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and then Boise, Idaho. Bob and Deanie moved to the Midwest where Bob served as associate pastor of Pennway Church of God in Lansing, Michigan and then associate pastor of Riverside Park Church of God in Livonia, Michigan. Deanie had a career as a ward clerk at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan. Together they raised five children.
Bob's ministry included roles as Boy Scout leader, youth and young adults pastor, parenting class leader and daycare/nursery school director at New Schools Children's Center. He loved organizing camps and retreats for various groups. He served as Project Director for the Child Care Coordinating Council of Detroit/Wayne County. In retirement, he taught leadership development, and led gardening and senior groups for Elderwise, and the greater community. Deanie enjoyed yardwork, baking (especially pizza and pie), needlework, sewing, home decorating and upholstering.
Bob and Deanie were talented creative writers and belonged to a writing group for seniors. They loved to travel to visit relatives all over the country. Both were loving grandparents and great-grandparents-- always interested in their descendants' lives from afar.
Bob and Deanie spent most of retirement at their home in Westland, Michigan, moving to Farmington, Michigan for their final years. After attending the Church of God for most of their lives, Bob and Deanie became members of First United Methodist Church in Northville, Michigan and attended there for more than 20 years.
Bob and Deanie are survived by sons Larry (Serita) McFarling and Scott McFarling, daughter Jeanette (Alex) Mills, grandchildren Jason (Liz) Kaan, Mark (Trisha) McFarling, Melissa Kaan, Aaron (Jennifer) McFarling, Lindsey McKennett, Jeremy (Adriana Keaton) Mills, and Cassandra (Jordan) Veres, and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Casey and Hannah McFarling, Abbilyn, Brynley, and Brody Kaan, Vivienne, Evangeline and Beatrix Tabor, Kayden and Maia McKennett, and Odin and Frances Mills, and many siblings, nieces, and nephews. Bob and Deanie were preceded in death by their daughters Louise Kaan and Judy McKennett, their son-in-law Richard McKennett, and their grandchildren Michael and Megan McKennett.
A memorial service will be held in the future at First United Methodist Church, Northville, Michigan, 777 Eight Mile Road, Northville, MI 48167. Interment will be at the memorial garden of First United Methodist Church, Northville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Northville.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020