Robert Gavin McCormick
Holly - 1964-2019
Robert Gavin McCormick age 54 of Holly, formerly of Wixom, passed away in his home last week. Beloved brother to Kathleen (Stephen) Liggett, Michael P. McCormick, Kevin (Joan) McCormick, Mark (Patricia) McCormick, John (Debbie) McCormick, Brigid (Michael) Maher and Erin (Todd) Maher. Rob will be dearly missed by his siblings and 30 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Agnes McCormick, his sister Rosealin and his brother Edward. Rob was a brick mason by trade and had great sense of a humor. He will be remembered as having a kind and generous heart.
A memorial service will be held Thursday June 6 at 11 am at Oxbow Lake Baptist Church 10730 Elizabeth Lake Rd, White Lake, MI 48386.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on June 6, 2019