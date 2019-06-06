Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Oxbow Lake Baptist Church
10730 Elizabeth Lake Rd
White Lake, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gavin McCormick


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Gavin McCormick Obituary
Robert Gavin McCormick

Holly - 1964-2019

Robert Gavin McCormick age 54 of Holly, formerly of Wixom, passed away in his home last week. Beloved brother to Kathleen (Stephen) Liggett, Michael P. McCormick, Kevin (Joan) McCormick, Mark (Patricia) McCormick, John (Debbie) McCormick, Brigid (Michael) Maher and Erin (Todd) Maher. Rob will be dearly missed by his siblings and 30 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Agnes McCormick, his sister Rosealin and his brother Edward. Rob was a brick mason by trade and had great sense of a humor. He will be remembered as having a kind and generous heart.

A memorial service will be held Thursday June 6 at 11 am at Oxbow Lake Baptist Church 10730 Elizabeth Lake Rd, White Lake, MI 48386.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.