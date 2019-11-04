|
|
Robert (Bob) Hansz
Robert (Bob) Hansz, 74, passed away on October 30, 2019. Bob was the son of the late Richard and Edith Harwood Hansz. He grew up in Livonia, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue; his son Christopher, Chris' wife Bethany, and grandchildren William and Evy; and son, Sean, and Sean's wife, Winnie Lin; brothers: Larry (Maureen) and Tim Carol) and wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob joined the Air Force in 1965 and as a Sargent in the Military Police saw combat while stationed at Bien Hoa AFB in Vietnam. After military service, Bob received a bachelor of arts degree in Hotel, Restaurant Management at Michigan State University. The family lived in several cities through the years including Pittsburgh, PA, Cincinnati, OH, Indianapolis, IN and Greenville, SC. During this career he rose from Food and Beverage Manager to District Manager with Marriott and was awarded Manager of the Year in Cincinnati, OH.
He moved to Folly Beach, SC in 1991 and was selected to attend the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant serving as Training Officer at MUSC and the College of Charleston where he also taught RAD (Rape Awareness and Defense) for women students and nurses, retiring in 2007. Bob and Sue moved to Sun City Hilton Head in 2013.
A private family service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the not for profit Hospice of the Low County is requested http://hospicecarelc.org.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019