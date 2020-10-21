1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Walsh
Robert "Bob" L. Walsh

ROBERT "BOB" L. WALSH, October 19, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of Gladys since June 18, 1966, 54 wonderful years together. Dear brother of Margarite Jozwiak (Jim) from South Carolina. Son of the late Thomas L. Walsh and Agnes Baker. Bob graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak in 1957 and is a graduate of Western Michigan University and is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Bob also proudly served in the Army. He worked at the Episcopal Diocese of Detroit, All State, Chrysler, and retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on October 7, 1988. Bob served on the Beverly Hills Planning Board and was a Council Member. He also served on the Southfield Township Planning Commission/Zoning Board and the Township Board. In his spare time, he enjoyed history and travel. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 25, 2020 4-8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (Between 13 - 14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Rosary Sunday 6 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, October 26, 2020 10 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church 3695 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial Tributes to Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Penrickton Center for Blind Children, Catholic Charities of Southeastern Michigan, or St. Regis Catholic Church.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
