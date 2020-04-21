Resources
Dr. Robert Martin passed away on April 13,2020, at the age of 67.He loved his family, and is now with his son Hart. He was a diver at the University of Michigan, and attended medical school at Michigan State University. For the next 37 years he practiced family medicine in Milford , Michigan. He cared for his patients dearly.

He is survived by his children Chloe Martin and Dr. Alex Martin (Kelly), grandchildren Annabel and Hart, ex wife Alexis Yovan, father Robert Martin, and brothers John and Jim Martin.

He spent a summer as a fire diver. He was almost eaten by sharks. He was a risk taker.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020
