Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr.
Northville, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr.
Northville, MI
Robert Neff Jr. Obituary
Robert Neff, Jr.

Northville - Robert L. Neff, Jr., age 76, longtime resident of Northville, passed away peacefully October 6, 2019. He was born March 13, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan; son of Robert L. and Mary T. (McElvar) Neff. Robert graduated from Shrine High School in Royal Oak; Class of 1961. An athlete in high school he played baseball, football, and ran track. He attended Ferris State University on a football scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Robert later attended Lawrence Technological University. While at Ferris, Robert met the love of his life Patricia Patterson. They were united in marriage on September 24, 1966 and just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Robert had a passion for the automotive industry and was heavily involved in both SAE and IEEE professional organizations. An excitement for its evolution and new technology he became and industry expert.

Robert was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for many years. He coached girls' soccer for both Northville and Farmington High Schools. He was an avid downhill snow skier. For over 50 years he taught with Blizzard Ski School in West Bloomfield. He also taught for Vail at Mt. Brighton and Beaver Creek in Colorado. He was known for his infectious smile, patience, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Robert loved being with family, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas. He cherished the tradition of spending time with his brother Tom, sister-in-law Judi and her boys Mike, John, and Jamie. His favorite tradition during this time was reading "The Night Before Christmas" to his grandson Connor.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Neff; his daughters, Stephanie Neff and Shannon Neff; his grandson, Connor; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a time of gathering beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville. Mr. Neff will be laid to rest at Rural Hill Cemetery in Northville.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, MI 48154 or , 20450 Civic Center Dr., Southfield, MI 48076.

Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019
