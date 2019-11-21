|
Robert W. Bonser
Livonia - Robert W. Bonser, 77, of Livonia, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol for 55 years. Cherished father of Michael (Robyn), Randall (Benita), Sheryl (Brad), and Renea (Russell). Dear grandfather of Luke, Joel, Sophia, Zachary, Madeleine, Elijah, Mairi, Isaiah, Samantha, Mitchell, and Kaitlyn. Loving brother of Carol (Ed) and Jan (John). Son of the late Wayne and Lily Bonser. A memorial celebration, followed by informal fellowship, will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 at Dearborn Christian Fellowship (21360 Donaldson St, Dearborn, MI 48124). In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Angela Hospice Center in Livonia, or World Vision International.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2019