Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bonser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Bonser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Bonser Obituary
Robert W. Bonser

Livonia - Robert W. Bonser, 77, of Livonia, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol for 55 years. Cherished father of Michael (Robyn), Randall (Benita), Sheryl (Brad), and Renea (Russell). Dear grandfather of Luke, Joel, Sophia, Zachary, Madeleine, Elijah, Mairi, Isaiah, Samantha, Mitchell, and Kaitlyn. Loving brother of Carol (Ed) and Jan (John). Son of the late Wayne and Lily Bonser. A memorial celebration, followed by informal fellowship, will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 at Dearborn Christian Fellowship (21360 Donaldson St, Dearborn, MI 48124). In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Angela Hospice Center in Livonia, or World Vision International.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -