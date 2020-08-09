1/1
Roberta Jean "Bobbi" Fox
Westland - Roberta "Bobbi" Jean Fox, age 70, of Westland, Michigan, passed away August 7, 2020, at Angela's Hospice in Livonia. Born on December 17, 1949 in Northville, to William Robert Fox and Harriet Renner Fox, and is preceded in death by them, along with her sister Patricia Gray and her nephew Justin Canady. She graduated from Plymouth High on June 13, 1968 and from beauty school in July 1969. She worked for Ford Motor Company at the Sheldon Road Plant for 20+ years where she retired. She loved dogs and enjoyed crafting, music, Elvis, foxes and angels. Surviving family members are niece Trisha (Keith) Fulp, nephew Robert Willnow, great nieces Olivia Canady, Allie Fulp and Faith Willnow, great nephews Lance Willnow and Travis Sidell, her Aunt Carol Renner and numerous cousins. Her wishes were to be cremated and placed with her parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela's Hospice in Livonia.




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2020.
