Services
St Michael Lutheran Church
7000 N Sheldon Rd
Canton, MI 48187
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
7000 Sheldon Rd.
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
7000 Sheldon Rd.
Canton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Kay Cooke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Kay Cooke Obituary
Robin Kay Cooke

Canton - August 7, 2019 age 58. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Jessica (Michael) Korona, and John D. Cooke. Dear daughter of Robert and the late June Menard. Proud Grammy of Keegan, and Kinley. Cherished sister of Daniel (Janice) Menard and Margie (David) O'Keefe. Dear aunt of Tony (Malini) Menard, Katelynn O'Keefe, Kevin O'Keefe, and the late Dillon Menard. She will also be deeply missed by her two Golden Retrievers, Frank and Elvis. Services were held August 10th at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7000 Sheldon Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.