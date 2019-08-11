|
|
Robin Kay Cooke
Canton - August 7, 2019 age 58. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Jessica (Michael) Korona, and John D. Cooke. Dear daughter of Robert and the late June Menard. Proud Grammy of Keegan, and Kinley. Cherished sister of Daniel (Janice) Menard and Margie (David) O'Keefe. Dear aunt of Tony (Malini) Menard, Katelynn O'Keefe, Kevin O'Keefe, and the late Dillon Menard. She will also be deeply missed by her two Golden Retrievers, Frank and Elvis. Services were held August 10th at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7000 Sheldon Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019