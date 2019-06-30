Resources
Roderick Earl "Rod" Norgren

Roderick Earl "Rod" Norgren Obituary
Roderick "Rod" Earl Norgren

Leesburg, FL - Roderick "Rod" Earl Norgren, 83, of Leesburg FL; formerly of Plymouth MI died Thursday, June 20 2019 at home in Leesburg, FL. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary (Cleary); his children, Michael (Janie) of Carleton, MI; Cathy (Skip Straight) Norgren of Elmira, NY; and Jerry of Livonia, MI; 7 grandchildren , 7 great-grandchildren, many other family and friends. Predeceased by parents, Henry and Charlotte; brother, Robert; sisters, Jean and Lois. Rod retired to Florida after 35 years as a conductor with C & O Railroad. Prior to the railroad, Rod served 8 years in the United States Air Force. Also spent many years as successful owner, driver and trainer in harness horse racing. Rod believed in living life to the fullest. He enjoyed golfing, motorcycling, Michigan sports, music, movies and reading. A private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances for Rod may be made to the or .



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from June 30 to July 4, 2019
