Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Rodger Lynn Williams


Canton - Rodger Lynn Williams of Canton, MI, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at the age of 55. He was born on March 28, 1964 in Detroit, MI.

Rodger was a Pastor for 13 years at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor. He was a fairly prominent member in the LGBT Community in Ann Arbor.

Rodger is survived by his father Oscar Williams, son Jeremy Williams and his siblings Ron Williams, Joyce Counterman, Oscar Williams Jr., and Martin Williams. He will be dearly missed by his former wife Heidi Sargis as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his late mother Dovie and brother the late Ray Williams.

Services were held through Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia.

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
