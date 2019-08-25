Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Roger Heick

Roger Heick Obituary
Roger Heick

Westland - Age 82, passed away on August 19, 2019.

Loving father of Brian (Mary) Heick, proud grandfather of Brandon, Ashley (Ryan) Van Gilder and Tyler. Dear brother of Dick and Sally (Dick) Focht. Preceded in death by brother Jarold and sister Karen Roberts. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Care and services were entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. (810)229-9871. Share a memorial tribute with the family at Keehnfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019
