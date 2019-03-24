|
Roger Raymond Wines
Canton - Roger Raymond Wines of Canton, died March 19, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Raymond and Fern Wines. Roger is the beloved husband of the late Jeanette Wines of 44 years. Roger is survived by his loving children Eric (Crystal Lindsay) Wines, and Kristina (Paulette Toutant) Wines, his loving companion Irene Martin, his precious grandchildren Ashley and Rachel Wines, cherished step-grandchildren Alex and Elly Lindsay, his dear sister Kari Bricker, and his many cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his brother Bryan Wines, and both of his parents. Services were held on Friday at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and view full obituary please visit schrader-howell.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019